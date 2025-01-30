India's budget will seek to propel $3.7 tn economy with AI and tech investments

Support for startups is another major theme, with a growing emphasis on fostering deeptech enterprises. The defence and aerospace sectors, key pillars of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, are also likely to see strategic budgetary support. With projections of 15-20% growth, measures to enhance private sector participation, streamline procurement, and incentivize R&D in advanced technologies like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), space tech, and cyber security are anticipated. These efforts aim to modernize the armed forces and drive innovation, creating opportunities for both large enterprises and medium-, small-, and micro-enterprises (MSMEs).