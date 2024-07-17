Ajay Tyagi: Capital markets set to play their role in India development journey
Summary
- The Indian economy is bank-dominated. Going forward, the banks would need to continue to play their important role
The government has set an ambitious aspirational goal of India becoming a developed country by 2047. Then there are formidable international commitments to contribute towards achieving global public good—net zero GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 2070; and before that by 2030 reduce emissions intensity of its GDP to 45% from 2005 level, and achieve 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources. Along this sustainable development journey, rapid technological changes pose additional challenges and opportunities.