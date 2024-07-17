India’s aspirations to become a developed country need to be backed by a liquid, deep, and well-functioning debt market—something that the country does not have. An efficient Indian corporate bonds market with lower costs and faster issuances could provide a cost-effective source of long-term finance to Indian corporates. While some recent regulatory changes have improved the ease of doing business, helped increase transparency in the primary market, and enhanced liquidity in the secondary market, more reforms are needed. The most desirable one being the unification of the bond market, i.e., the unification of the regulatory regime for G-Secs, or government securities, and corporate bonds for both issuance and trading. This would significantly simplify the processes for investors, traders, and other stakeholders. G-Sec is like any other security and should be treated like one; having a separate regulatory regime for it is counter-productive. The setting up of a credible credit enhancement mechanism and the development of markets for credit default swaps (CDSs) and interest rate derivatives are other important asks.