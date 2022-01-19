New Delhi: Consumer goods companies are hoping the FY23 Budget will announce schemes to help lift consumer demand as well as offer concessions such as lower taxes on end products.

Companies across sectors have been dealing with higher input costs as well as sluggish consumer demand with the third wave having delayed business recovery, especially, in discretionary categories.

They hope the government turns its focus on reviving demand—especially among middle-income households that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Preet Dhupar, chief financial officer, Ikea India, said, “The economic impact of the pandemic on the income of people in India must not be underestimated. To stimulate demand, it is important that money is increased in the hands of people and products remain affordable."

“We expect the budget to focus on providing stimulus for growth of the economy. To do this, we believe it is important to take steps to trigger private consumption, support manufacturing and exports, promote and set aside funds towards infrastructure related capital expenditure and continue to focus on the spending in public health and healthcare," she added.

Rajat Wahi, partner, Deloitte India, said rural sales need to be revived. “The government needs to figure out if it’s through investment in infrastructure, roads, electricity projects, reinforcing agricultural incomes… because cost of daily goods has gone up significantly," he said.

Rural demand for consumer goods grew ahead of urban demand in the early months of the pandemic. This was also supported by several government schemes. “We went into this lockdown with rural sales slowing down—a lot of initiatives taken by the government in the last one year seem to have petered out now," he said.

Electronics industry executives said they are batting for rationalization of taxes across products.

“There is a need to work towards growing consumption or creating demand. One of our expectations in the budget is that they should revisit the GST rates specifically for the mass electronics segment," said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances.

The industry has been grappling with unprecedented rise in commodity prices and shortage of components on supply side and subdued volume growth especially in high volume segments, said Nandi. “We are expecting this budget to rationalize GST for these products. Air Conditioners are still in the highest tax slab of 28%, which we expect the tax slab to be brought down to 18%," he added.

Industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said it continues to bat for the country’s Make in India initiative that will help more companies manufacture goods locally.

“As far as our industry is concerned, over the last couple of years have been pushing for Make In India. Our recommendations have been in line with that. We’re looking at a phased manufacturing programme for TV, for wearables and hearables. We're looking at ensuring that we build up our industry, our manufacturing capabilities," said Eric Braganza, president, CEAMA.

When it comes to introducing more production linked incentive schemes—Braganza however said it is unlikely any fresh schemes will be announced this budget. “But as an industry body we are in touch with the government. We're looking at PLI scheme for other categories also like washing machines," he said.

Footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd said it is seeking a level-playing field for the footwear industry. Recently, the government rolled back a proposed GST hike on clothing under Rs1,000.

“The biggest thing, of course, would be, we want to be on a level playing field with apparel. If you look at apparel, they cap off at 12% in terms of GST. Apparel today, under ₹1000, has been frozen at 5%. So, footwear not only has a 12% slab, it also has an 18% slab, which doesn't exist for apparel," said Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands Ltd.

