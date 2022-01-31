Sunil Gupta, co-founder and chief executive, Yotta Infrastructure, said government expenditure in capital goods, engineering, and infrastructure is expected to increase, aligning with its vision of transforming India into a data centre hub. Industry experts also said that stimulus packages for the industry should be fast-tracked. Besides, many data centres are looking for clarity on India’s data protection regulations. The panel on Data Protection Bill tabled its report in the Winter Session of the Parliament in December 2021, but the final bill is yet to be cleared.

