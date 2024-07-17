Digitization can enable sustainable manufacturing, greener automation
Summary
- Future infrastructure development will increasingly consider the hydrogen supply chain and the electric vehicle value chain. These developments present a solid opportunity for India to adopt a sustainable manufacturing model that caters to evolving structures
This is part of a special series of articles by the country's foremost voices, ahead of Union Budget 2024, aiming to draw attention to the critical reforms that can help India in its journey to become a developed nation by 2047.