The infrastructure push by the government is also increasing the demand for sustainable products and solutions such as green steel and cement, energy-efficient motors and drives, resource monitoring, and tracking precision equipment. By developing and staying the course on sector-level decarbonization pathways, it is possible to mitigate about 50% of the cumulative emissions from the new steel and cement production capacity that will be added between now and 2040. Technology standards, price support and public outlay on critical support infrastructure are some of the ways how this model can be achieved.