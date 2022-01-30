Budget expectation 2022: Taxpayers await changes in income tax slabs, rates

Under the old regime personal income above ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent. However, under the new regime, there are three slabs above ₹10 lakh. Personal income between ₹10 lakh and ₹12.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent under the new regime. Income from ₹12.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh is taxed at 25 per cent and income above ₹15 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.

