Budget expectation: A wishlist for healthcare sector from Union Budget 2023-24

The sector needs an extremely robust and highly incentivised policy for domestic manufacturing of medical technology and consumables. Currently, India is importing Rs. 63,200 crore of medical devices and is over 80 percent dependent on imports. India needs self-reliance in this area which is largely dependent on imports. There needs to be continued support in terms of tax reforms for Research and Development in the medical technologies sector. The country has risen strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and the healthcare sector has certainly stood the test of the tough times. We are hopeful that this year’s budget also will bolster the healthcare sector and that India will continue to be a role model with the rest of the world coming to us for quality and advanced treatment options.

