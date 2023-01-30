Budget expectation: More incentives for agriculture schemes, KCC may see changes1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 09:35 PM IST
In its report, SBI Research said that the for the renewal of Kisan Credit Card loans the payment of the interest should be enough
The budget can bring in more incentive for the agriculture sector schemes. Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, in a report by SBI Research said that said that the government should focus on agriculture and rural economy and review some of the schemes like Kisan Credit Card.
