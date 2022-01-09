Budget Expectations 2022: Real estate sector expecting relaxation in taxes

Real estate is one of the key pillars of the Indian economy contributing around ~ 8% to the overall GDP. “The government must acknowledge the important role played by the sector and make deep policy reforms to accelerate growth in realty demand. Currently, concession can be availed in income tax on up to 2 lakhs paid as interest on home loans. This should be revised and increased to build healthy demand in the sector. Likewise, waivers or reductions should be offered on GSTs on raw materials such as cement, steel, etc. Raw material prices are increasing and reduction in GST rates can give a lot of relief to the developer fraternity. Giving infrastructure status to the sector is also long due as it can help in building liquidity in the sector," says Siddharth Maurya, Resource Specialist, Expertise Real-Estate and Fund Management.