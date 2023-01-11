Budget Expectations: Focus on Made in India medical devices for affordability

“Today, India is heavily reliant on imports of medical devices, primarily from China. This dependence has only increased over the last two years and has put India in a perilous position. Further, a staggering 80% of medical devices are imported into the country to meet the need for demand for high-quality critical care medical devices. Therefore, granting access to capital investment and preferential financial support to manufacturers will go a long way in reducing overall operating costs for domestic players," says Mr. Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Co-Founder of Dozee.