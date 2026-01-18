Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Sectors look for growth and policy support, tax announcements from Fin Min Sitharaman

Live Updates

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: Expectations are running high ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget speech on 1 February (Sunday). This is also second full-fledged Budget of the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.

Budget 2026: Key Dates ahead of Parliament session

  • 28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.
  • 29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.
  • 31 January: Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget. The survey is prepared by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.
  • 1 February: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 at 11 AM at the Lok Sabha.
  • 13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.
  • 9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.
  • 2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

18 Jan 2026, 11:08:20 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: Key Highlights

  • Budget 2026 marks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation.
  • The budget session kicks off on 28 January with a joint address by the President in Parliament.
  • Key dates: Presentation of the Economic Survey on 31 January, Budget speech on 1 February, Budget session ends 2 April.
18 Jan 2026, 10:57:31 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: Why is this Budget significant?

Budget 2026 is significant because this is the 9th consecutive time FM Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the annual financial statement. Next year, she will equal Moraji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets. Sitharaman is the only finance minister to have presented nine consecutive budgets.

Budget 2026 will also be the second full-fledged Budget of the third term of the Narendra Modi-led central government. Last year, Sitharaman presented the Budget in July after the government was voted to power.

18 Jan 2026, 10:50:48 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: What is the Union Budget?

The Union Budget is an annual exercise in which the Finance Minister lays forth the year's financial statement before both Houses of Parliament under Article 112 of the Constitution of India. The Budget typically contains the estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year.

The Union Budget also announces tax amendment proposals, key areas for expenditure and development, proposed policies, and reforms.

18 Jan 2026, 10:49:10 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: LIVE

Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as we bring you the latest news and updates and industry expectations ahead of the official announcement this year.

