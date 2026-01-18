Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Sectors look for growth and policy support, tax announcements from Fin Min Sitharaman

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: Expectations are running high ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget speech on 1 February (Sunday). This is also second full-fledged Budget of the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.

Budget 2026: Key Dates ahead of Parliament session

28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.

29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.

31 January: Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget. The survey is prepared by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.

1 February: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 at 11 AM at the Lok Sabha.

13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.

9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.

2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

