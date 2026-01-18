Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Sectors look for growth and policy support, tax announcements from Fin Min Sitharaman

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: Expectations are running high ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget speech on 1 February (Sunday). This is also second full-fledged Budget of the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.
Budget 2026 is significant because this is the 9th consecutive time FM Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the annual financial statement. Next year, she will equal Moraji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets. Sitharaman is the only finance minister to have presented nine consecutive budgets.
Budget 2026 will also be the second full-fledged Budget of the third term of the Narendra Modi-led central government. Last year, Sitharaman presented the Budget in July after the government was voted to power.
The Union Budget is an annual exercise in which the Finance Minister lays forth the year's financial statement before both Houses of Parliament under Article 112 of the Constitution of India. The Budget typically contains the estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year.
The Union Budget also announces tax amendment proposals, key areas for expenditure and development, proposed policies, and reforms.
