Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: What goals Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to deliver?

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday (1 February). Expectations are running high as she is set to deliver her ninth consecutive Budget as finance minister.
Next year, she will equal Moraji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets. As Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman is the only one to have presented nine consecutive budgets. This year is also significant, as it is the second full-fledged Budget of the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget on Sunday (1 February), as per reports, despite confusion over whether the government would opt for either Saturday or Monday instead.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”, while PTI cited sources saying: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”
Follow all latest news, developments and updates on Union Budget 2026 with LIVEMINT!
Amith Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of StarAgri feels that the agritech sector is hopeful and has and has clear expectations from the Budget.
According to Aditya Kale, Founder & CEO of Airattix, Budget 2026 must shift from capacity creation to enabling smarter, technology-driven storage solutions.
According to Ricky Vasandani, CEO & Co- founder of Solitario, the Centre's decision to recognise lab-grown diamonds as a sunrise sector under Make in India, plus removal of customs duty on diamond seeds has improved industry margins by 5–8%.
Budget expectations include:
Virtual digital assets (VDAs) stakeholders in India have high expectations from the government — from regulatory clarity to clear taxation policy, and cryptocurrency framework. The expectations included recommendations for:
Anushika Jain, Founder and CEO of Globally Recruit believes that India’s education sector is witnessing rapid transformation, and the upcoming Union Budget offers a pivotal opportunity to empower India’s learners and innovators.
Expectations include:
Jasraaj S Kalra, MD of Noble Group shared that the consumer durables sector expects the Union Budget 2026–27:
“A demand-driven approach supported by strong domestic supply chains will allow Indian manufacturers to expand capacity, improve efficiencies, and reduce import dependence,” he added.
Budget 2026 is significant because this is the 9th consecutive time FM Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the annual financial statement. Next year, she will equal Moraji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets. Sitharaman is the only finance minister to have presented nine consecutive budgets.
Budget 2026 will also be the second full-fledged Budget of the third term of the Narendra Modi-led central government. Last year, Sitharaman presented the Budget in July after the government was voted to power.
The Union Budget is an annual exercise in which the Finance Minister lays forth the year's financial statement before both Houses of Parliament under Article 112 of the Constitution of India. The Budget typically contains the estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year.
The Union Budget also announces tax amendment proposals, key areas for expenditure and development, proposed policies, and reforms.
Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as we bring you the latest news and updates and industry expectations ahead of the official announcement this year.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.