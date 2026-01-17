Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: What goals Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to deliver?

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday (1 February). Expectations are running high as she is set to deliver her ninth consecutive Budget as finance minister.
Next year, she will equal Moraji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets. As Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman is the only one to have presented nine consecutive budgets. This year is also significant, as it is the second full-fledged Budget of the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.
What day will the Budget be announced?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget on Sunday (1 February), as per reports, despite confusion over whether the government would opt for either Saturday or Monday instead.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”, while PTI cited sources saying: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”
Key dates pre-Budget announcement
- 28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.
- 29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.
- 31 January: Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget. The survey is prepared by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.
- 1 February: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 at 11 AM at the Lok Sabha.
- 13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.
- 9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.
- 2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.
17 Jan 2026, 01:30:08 PM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘Shift from capacity creation to tech-driven storage solutions’
Amith Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of StarAgri feels that the agritech sector is hopeful and has and has clear expectations from the Budget.
- Renewed push to the Digital Agriculture Mission especially by supporting agritech companies with projects in AI-based crop monitoring, GPS-driven farm mapping, and intelligent interventions such as drone-enabled farming can accelerate this shift meaningfully.
- A policy or committee to develop an alternative rural credit framework that reflects the realities of farmers' incomes and financial behaviour.
- Agri- and rural-focused NBFCs that specialise in farmer credit should receive differentiated ratings and enhanced lending limit.
17 Jan 2026, 01:21:25 PM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘Shift from capacity creation to tech-driven storage solutions’
According to Aditya Kale, Founder & CEO of Airattix, Budget 2026 must shift from capacity creation to enabling smarter, technology-driven storage solutions.
- Policy support for digitally connected warehousing, shared and distributed storage models, and AI-led space management can significantly improve utilisation and demand responsiveness.
- Greater emphasis on automation, energy efficiency, and digital operations can unlock underutilised storage, especially in dense urban and fast-growing semi-urban markets.
- Continued investment in logistics corridors remains essential, while targeted skilling, tax rationalisation, and better access to finance can further boost MSME participation and long-term job creation.
17 Jan 2026, 01:16:27 PM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘India could reduce diamond production costs by 20–30%’
According to Ricky Vasandani, CEO & Co- founder of Solitario, the Centre's decision to recognise lab-grown diamonds as a sunrise sector under Make in India, plus removal of customs duty on diamond seeds has improved industry margins by 5–8%.
Budget expectations include:
- Continued policy stability,
- Expanded R&D incentives and easier access to financing for manufacturers,
- With Indigenous technology — including initiatives such as the IIT Madras seed programme — India could reduce production costs by 20–30% over the next two years, making lab-grown diamonds more affordable globally while strengthening exports and job creation.
17 Jan 2026, 01:00:58 PM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: Regulatory clarity, taxation policy, crypto framework for VDAs
Virtual digital assets (VDAs) stakeholders in India have high expectations from the government — from regulatory clarity to clear taxation policy, and cryptocurrency framework. The expectations included recommendations for:
- Reduction in TDS on VDA transactions from 1%
- Raising the TDS threshold to ₹5 lakh
- Review of the flat 30% tax on VDA gains
- Allowance of offset for loss from VDA transactions
- Aligning capital gains taxation with income slabs
- A dedicated Crypto Bill in India
- Alignment of SEBI guidelines for companies that hold BTC on their balance sheets
17 Jan 2026, 12:57:21 PM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘Opportunity to empower India’s learners and innovators’
Anushika Jain, Founder and CEO of Globally Recruit believes that India’s education sector is witnessing rapid transformation, and the upcoming Union Budget offers a pivotal opportunity to empower India’s learners and innovators.
Expectations include:
- Encourage edtech platforms to expand access, reduce barriers, and deliver transformative learning experiences.
- Initiatives such as tax incentives, funding for skill‑building initiatives, and infrastructure support for digital education.
- Foster collaboration between academia, industry, and government.
17 Jan 2026, 12:55:26 PM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘Demand-driven approach for consumer durables’
Jasraaj S Kalra, MD of Noble Group shared that the consumer durables sector expects the Union Budget 2026–27:
- To boost consumption through stable taxation and income-led demand measures,
- Enable scale manufacturing through localisation of components and electronics.
“A demand-driven approach supported by strong domestic supply chains will allow Indian manufacturers to expand capacity, improve efficiencies, and reduce import dependence,” he added.
17 Jan 2026, 12:15:22 PM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: Key Highlights
- Budget 2026 marks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation.
- The budget session kicks off on 28 January with a joint address by the President in Parliament.
- Key dates: Presentation of the Economic Survey on 31 January, Budget speech on 1 February, Budget session ends 2 April.
17 Jan 2026, 12:13:02 PM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: Why is this Budget significant?
Budget 2026 is significant because this is the 9th consecutive time FM Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the annual financial statement. Next year, she will equal Moraji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets. Sitharaman is the only finance minister to have presented nine consecutive budgets.
Budget 2026 will also be the second full-fledged Budget of the third term of the Narendra Modi-led central government. Last year, Sitharaman presented the Budget in July after the government was voted to power.
17 Jan 2026, 12:11:30 PM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: What is the Union Budget?
The Union Budget is an annual exercise in which the Finance Minister lays forth the year's financial statement before both Houses of Parliament under Article 112 of the Constitution of India. The Budget typically contains the estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year.
The Union Budget also announces tax amendment proposals, key areas for expenditure and development, proposed policies, and reforms.
17 Jan 2026, 12:11:10 PM IST
Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as we bring you the latest news and updates and industry expectations ahead of the official announcement this year.
