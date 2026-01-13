Subscribe

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: What does the industry want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: The Budget 2026 Session is set to begin from 28 January in Parliament and expectations from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are high.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 Jan 2026, 10:34:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Budget expectations LIVE updates: File photo of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She is likely to present the Union Budget on 1 February 2026, and expectations are running high.
Budget expectations LIVE updates: File photo of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She is likely to present the Union Budget on 1 February 2026, and expectations are running high. (PTI Photo / File )

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget on Sunday (1 February), as per reports, despite confusion over whether the government would opt for either Saturday or Monday instead.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”, while PTI cited sources saying: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”

Notably, the Budget Session is scheduled to begin in Parliament from 28 January, Rijiju added. President Droupadi Murmu has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the 2026 budget session.

“The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on 9 January, giving details of the timeline on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
13 Jan 2026, 10:31:36 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘Focus on strengthening the logistics ecosystem through execution-led reforms’

According to Nikhil Agarwal, President at CJ Darcl Logistics, there is need for execution-driven reforms across multimodal transport, the driver ecosystem, and outcome-based sustainability incentives in Union Budget 2026-27.

Expectations include:

  • Focus on strengthening the logistics ecosystem through execution-led reforms with clear carbon-reduction outcomes.
  • Faster multimodal integration particularly greater rail and coastal share supported by efficient first- and last-mile connectivity can significantly lower logistics costs while delivering meaningful reductions in carbon emissions.
  • Priority for driver ecosystem — investments in driver training, upskilling, safety, and high-quality rest infrastructure-linked to performance and efficiency incentives to improve reliability and address growing shortage of skilled drivers.
  • Outcome-based incentives linked to measurable carbon emission reductions in logistics operations.

Advertisement
13 Jan 2026, 10:12:29 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘Budget can accelerate India’s manufacturing journey’

Gurvinder Gandhi, CFO at Mitsubishi Electric India feels that the Budget can accelerate India’s manufacturing journey, by enabling the domestic manufacturing of advanced factory automation tools, including PLCs, industrial robots, cobots, and servo systems.

Expectations include:

  • Incentives in these segments can assist the Indian industry to go beyond fragmented automation to factory ecosystems that are consistent with global standards.
  • Reinforcement of high value engineering and innovation through incentive policy assistance to enhance involvement in global value chains and establish long-term technical capabilities.
  • Focus on technologies that address air quality and energy efficiency across industries through incentives.

13 Jan 2026, 10:05:28 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘Prioritise growth, usher in equitable real estate development’

According to Badal Yagnik, CEO & MD at Colliers India, Budget 2026 is expected to prioritize growth across economic sectors and usher in equitable real estate development through policy incentives and tax rebates.

“The Union Budget is likely to serve as a guiding tool balancing fiscal discipline alongside growth — keeping India globally competitive in key sectors including real estate,” he said.

Expectations include:

  • Standardization and revision of affordable housing criteria to reflect price reality of Tier I cities can provide a demand-side boost to residential real estate.
  • Supply side push through infrastructure augmentation and capacity building can trigger long-term growth levers across real estate segments.
  • Real estate democratization and retail investor participation can be encouraged by making REITs and SM-REITs more attractive.
  • Lay foundation for sustained long-term growth, cushioning the impact of global volatility and trade frictions to an extent.

Advertisement
13 Jan 2026, 10:02:23 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: What day will the Budget be announced?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget on Sunday (1 February), as per reports, despite confusion over whether the government would opt for either Saturday or Monday instead.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”, while PTI cited sources saying: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”

13 Jan 2026, 09:53:57 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: LIVE

Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as we bring you the latest news and updates and industry expectations ahead of the official announcement this year.

Advertisement
BudgetBudget ExpectationsUnion BudgetNirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiEconomy
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsBudgetBudget ExpectationsBudget expectations LIVE Updates: What does the industry want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?
Read Next Story