Budget expectations LIVE Updates: What does the industry want from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget on Sunday (1 February), as per reports, despite confusion over whether the government would opt for either Saturday or Monday instead.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”, while PTI cited sources saying: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”
Notably, the Budget Session is scheduled to begin in Parliament from 28 January, Rijiju added. President Droupadi Murmu has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the 2026 budget session.
“The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on 9 January, giving details of the timeline on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
According to Nikhil Agarwal, President at CJ Darcl Logistics, there is need for execution-driven reforms across multimodal transport, the driver ecosystem, and outcome-based sustainability incentives in Union Budget 2026-27.
Expectations include:
Gurvinder Gandhi, CFO at Mitsubishi Electric India feels that the Budget can accelerate India’s manufacturing journey, by enabling the domestic manufacturing of advanced factory automation tools, including PLCs, industrial robots, cobots, and servo systems.
Expectations include:
According to Badal Yagnik, CEO & MD at Colliers India, Budget 2026 is expected to prioritize growth across economic sectors and usher in equitable real estate development through policy incentives and tax rebates.
“The Union Budget is likely to serve as a guiding tool balancing fiscal discipline alongside growth — keeping India globally competitive in key sectors including real estate,” he said.
Expectations include:
