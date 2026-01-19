Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Income tax and manufacturing policy in focus ahead of FM Sitharaman's announcement

Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Stakeholders across industries are keen on policy and reforms in manufacturing and income tax, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on 1 February.

The expectations are high as this is Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget, and the second full-fledged Budget of PM Narendra Modi's government in its third term.

Union Budget 2026: Key Dates — Budget session, Economic Survey, FM's speech

28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.

29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.

31 January: Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget. The survey is prepared by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.

1 February: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 at 11 AM at the Lok Sabha.

13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.

9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.

2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

Why is this Budget significant?

The Union Budget is an annual presentation of the country's financial statement for the year. Under Article 112 of the Constitution, it is announced before both Houses of Parliament by the finance minister. The Budget includes estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year, besides key policy and reform proposals for future developments and projects.

Expectations are high for Union Budget 2026 as this will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's second full-fledged Budget of its third consecutive term in power. Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.

Notably, Budget 2026 is also Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive presentation of the country's annual financial statement in Parliament. She will become the first finance minister to present nine back-to-back Budgets this year. And, next year, she will tie with former PM Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets.

Follow all latest news, developments and updates on Union Budget 2026 with LIVEMINT!