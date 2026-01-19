Subscribe

Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Income tax and manufacturing policy in focus ahead of FM Sitharaman's announcement

Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Stakeholders are keen on policy and reforms in manufacturing and income tax, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on 1 February.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Jan 2026, 10:06:49 AM IST
Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Stakeholders across industries are keen on policy and reforms in manufacturing and income tax, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on 1 February.

The expectations are high as this is Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget, and the second full-fledged Budget of PM Narendra Modi's government in its third term.

Union Budget 2026: Key Dates — Budget session, Economic Survey, FM's speech

  • 28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.
  • 29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.
  • 31 January: Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget. The survey is prepared by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.
  • 1 February: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 at 11 AM at the Lok Sabha.
  • 13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.
  • 9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.
  • 2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

Why is this Budget significant?

The Union Budget is an annual presentation of the country's financial statement for the year. Under Article 112 of the Constitution, it is announced before both Houses of Parliament by the finance minister. The Budget includes estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year, besides key policy and reform proposals for future developments and projects.

Expectations are high for Union Budget 2026 as this will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's second full-fledged Budget of its third consecutive term in power. Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.

Notably, Budget 2026 is also Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive presentation of the country's annual financial statement in Parliament. She will become the first finance minister to present nine back-to-back Budgets this year. And, next year, she will tie with former PM Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets.

Follow all latest news, developments and updates on Union Budget 2026 with LIVEMINT!

Follow updates here:
19 Jan 2026, 10:06:46 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘Need domestic capacity building and value addition’

Gunjan Vijay Jain, President of the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council (India) aka NDFC feels the sector is looking for policy support that strengthens domestic processing and value addition rather than focusing only on trade flows.

The sector expects “a clear recognition that long-term competitiveness in this segment will come from domestic capacity building and value addition, not short-term market interventions”, he added

Expectations:

  • Build robust processing ecosystem that can generate employment, reduce wastage and enhance value capture within the country.
  • Invest in modern processing units, scientific storage, grading, sorting and packaging infrastructure can significantly improve efficiencies across the supply chain, particularly in producing and consuming states.
  • Targeted budgetary support to encourage setting up of processing clusters, access to affordable long-term credit, and technology upgradation for MSMEs involved in handling and processing nuts and seeds.
  • Strengthen linkages between processors and farmers through aggregation models that ensure better price discovery and income stability.

19 Jan 2026, 09:57:47 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: ‘Govt policies to promote affordable housing’

Abhishek Raj, Founder and CEO of Jenika Venture feels the Budget is expected to promote affordable housing and the Indian real estate sector looks forward to substantial growth, supported by government policies.

Expect the upcoming budget to fix boundaries for affordable housing, home loan tax deductions, GST reforms, and sectoral recognition.

19 Jan 2026, 09:45:07 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: Key dates to remember

  • The budget session kicks off on 28 January with a joint address by the President in Parliament and will end on 2 April.
  • The Economic Survey will be presented in Parliament on 31 January by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.
  • The Union Budget 2026 will be presented in Parliament on 1 February by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

19 Jan 2026, 09:39:26 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: Expectations high from third term Modi govt

Expectations are high, as Union Budget 2026 will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's second full-fledged Budget of its third consecutive term in power.

Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.

19 Jan 2026, 09:20:10 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: Ninth consecutive Budget from Sitharaman

Notably, Budget 2026 will be Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive presentation of the country's annual financial statement in Parliament.

Sitharaman will become the first finance minister to present nine back-to-back Budgets this year. And, next year, she will tie with former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 Union Budgets.

19 Jan 2026, 09:14:01 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: Union Budget significance

The Union Budget is an annual exercise under which India's finance minister presents the country's financial statement for the year. As per Article 112 of the Constitution, the Budget is announced before both Houses of Parliament.

The Union Budget includes estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year, besides key policy and reform proposals for future developments and projects.

19 Jan 2026, 09:04:01 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: LIVE

Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as we bring you the latest news and updates and industry expectations ahead of the official announcement this year.

BudgetBudget ExpectationsUnion Budget
