Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Income tax and manufacturing policy in focus ahead of FM Sitharaman's announcement

Budget Expectations LIVE Updates: Stakeholders across industries are keen on policy and reforms in manufacturing and income tax, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on 1 February.
The expectations are high as this is Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget, and the second full-fledged Budget of PM Narendra Modi's government in its third term.
The Union Budget is an annual presentation of the country's financial statement for the year. Under Article 112 of the Constitution, it is announced before both Houses of Parliament by the finance minister. The Budget includes estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year, besides key policy and reform proposals for future developments and projects.
Expectations are high for Union Budget 2026 as this will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's second full-fledged Budget of its third consecutive term in power. Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.
Notably, Budget 2026 is also Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive presentation of the country's annual financial statement in Parliament. She will become the first finance minister to present nine back-to-back Budgets this year. And, next year, she will tie with former PM Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets.
Gunjan Vijay Jain, President of the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council (India) aka NDFC feels the sector is looking for policy support that strengthens domestic processing and value addition rather than focusing only on trade flows.
The sector expects “a clear recognition that long-term competitiveness in this segment will come from domestic capacity building and value addition, not short-term market interventions”, he added
Expectations:
Abhishek Raj, Founder and CEO of Jenika Venture feels the Budget is expected to promote affordable housing and the Indian real estate sector looks forward to substantial growth, supported by government policies.
Expect the upcoming budget to fix boundaries for affordable housing, home loan tax deductions, GST reforms, and sectoral recognition.
