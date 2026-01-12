Subscribe

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: Budget Session from 28 January, has speech date been announced?

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: The Union Budget 2026 Session is set to start in Parliament from 28 January. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to give the Budget speech on 1 February (Sunday).

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12 Jan 2026, 08:39:56 AM IST
Budget expectations LIVE updates: File photo of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha. She is likely to present the Union Budget on 1 February 2026.(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: The Union Budget 2026 Session is set to start in Parliament from 28 January. President Droupadi Murmu has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the 2026 budget session.

“The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on 9 January, giving details of the timeline on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget on Sunday, PTI earlier reported, citing people aware of the development. “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British,” they told the news agency.

“These decisions are taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs at an appropriate time,” Rijiju added.

Follow updates here:
12 Jan 2026, 08:39:53 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: Budget session timeline

According to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju:

  • The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026.
  • The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026.

12 Jan 2026, 08:31:59 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE Updates: When does Budget session begin in Parliament?

12 Jan 2026, 08:31:19 AM IST

Budget expectations LIVE updates: LIVE

Good morning and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as we bring you the latest news and updates and industry expectations ahead of the official announcement this year.

