Budget expectations LIVE updates: Budget Session to start from 28 January, will presentation be on Sunday or Monday?

Budget expectations LIVE updates: The Union Budget 2026 Session is set to start in Parliament from 28 January. President Droupadi Murmu has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the 2026 budget session.
“The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on 9 January, giving details of the timeline on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Meanwhile, the date is not officially confirmed, but PTI cited sources to report that Sitharaman will likely present the Budget document in Parliament on 1 February, despite it being a Sunday.
During a calendar year, the Budget Session marks the first session of Parliament. It begins with the President's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses.
The parliamentary session usually consists of two parts, with a break in between to enable standing committees to review the demands for grants from various ministries.
Similar to the Winter Session of Parliament, the Budget Session is also expected to feature a range of legislation being introduced or discussed.
Uncertainty arose over the 1 February presentation, as the Budget date fell on a weekend, sparking discussions about whether it would be rescheduled for Monday, 2 February 2026.
“We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British,” they told the news agency.
However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju then said that the exact date will be decided by the Cabinet Committee. “These decisions are taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs at an appropriate time,” the agency quoted the minister as saying.
The 92-year-old separation of India's Railway budget (usually presented a few days before the Budget) from the Union Budget ended after the government decided to merge the two starting from FY2017-18.
Over the years, the presentation of the Budget document in Parliament has evolved from a briefcase to the Bahi Khata, and now a tablet.
The desi makeover was first used in 2019, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who replaced the old ‘budget briefcase’ with a red-coloured ‘bahi khata’.
Later, during COVID-19 pandemic, the Budget moved to paperless form and Budget of 2021-22 was presented by Sitharaman on a digital tablet.
There is no official announcement from the government regarding whether the Budget will be presented on Sunday (1 February) or Monday. Traditionally, the Union Budgets are presented on 1 February annually.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has stated that the exact date will be decided by the Cabinet Committee.
Check timeline:
