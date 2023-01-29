Budget expectations: No change likely in privatization plan of CPSEs next fiscal

Budget expectations: No change likely in privatization plan of CPSEs next fiscal2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 03:08 PM IST
- If there is no change in the privatization plan during this budget 2023, then that means the government will continue with the already planned strategic sales of companies such as Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC Steel, BEML, Container Corp, and the big ticket IDBI Bank.
Finance Minstry is likely to stick to the already-announced and planned privatization of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in the next fiscal 2023-24. Also, chances of a new addition to the list of CPSEs in the upcoming Union Budget are also seen as unlikely.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×