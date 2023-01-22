Budget expectations: No LTCG on equities, gold, or debt funds till 7 years?3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 03:14 PM IST
- To strengthen investments in markets, expectations are that the government should increase the holding period for LTCG. Coupled with this additional tax rebates are likely to boost large trading volumes in Indian markets which are expected to drive economies as well.
Once again relaxation in long-term and short-term capital (LTCG) gains has taken rounds as the Union Budget for fiscal 2023-24 nears. FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 which will be her fifth budget as the finance minister. Currently, the holding period specified for LTCG is different for various capital markets instruments which are seen as complex. To strengthen investments in markets, expectations are that the government should increase the holding period for LTCG. Coupled with this additional tax rebates are likely to boost large trading volumes in Indian markets which are expected to drive economies as well.
