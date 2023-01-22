Budget expectations: No LTCG on equities, gold, or debt funds till 7 years?

Jeloka added, "We believe that there will be continued focus on fiscal consolidation, domestic manufacturing, and infrastructure spending which would in line with the last union budget. Moreover, increased revenue mobilization would be a key focus area for the Government, and we could see increased thrust on disinvestments of PSUs and monetization of land bank. On the personal tax front there could be marginal changes in tax slabs or increase in 80C limits while we may see selective increase in import tariffs to shore up Government revenues and help domestic manufacturing sector. In addition the Insurance sector could also see some relief or impetus for faster growth."

