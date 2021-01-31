Budget expectations: Will fiscal discipline trump populist demands?

While the earlier budgets have seen an overall reduction is sectoral reforms, this Budget could see a comeback of weighted deductions, especially in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, which has become increasingly important for R&D and capacity building to fight against the current pandemic and prepare for handling future outbreaks. Tax deductions for capital expenditure incurred towards developing infrastructure and supply chain for storage, dissemination, and application of vaccines and other essential medical products will be welcome. The current deduction for capital expenditure incurred towards building and operating a hospital with at least 100 beds should be allowed to smaller facilities as well, to help build medical infrastructure.