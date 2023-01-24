Budget FY2023 to accelerate the growth of the start-ups: Sagun Arora

In general, the e-commerce market may have a positive attitude toward the budget if it includes measures that promote ease of doing business, such as simplification of regulations and tax breaks. However, it may be challenging to analyse the sentiments of the e-commerce market towards the Budget 2023. The e-commerce industry may favour the policies that assist the development of digital infrastructure, such as investment in internet connectivity and data analytics, which might support the expansion of small and medium-sized businesses.