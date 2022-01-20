NEW DELHI: With the omicron wave hurting recovery, the hospitality industry is seeking lower interest rates on borrowings, reduction in property taxes, partial, if not full, waiver of other licence fees including liquor licences, and lower power tariffs, among other sops from the government ahead of the Union Budget.

The industry is also demanding infrastructure status for hotel projects that are under ₹200 crore and are currently out of its ambit. Several associations that represent the interest of hospitality businesses said it is critical to protect the industry hit badly by the pandemic. "The support required from the government at this time cannot be emphasised enough. Policy interventions are imperative for the sector’s survival and its early and quick re-bound to normalcy," said a statement by the Hospitality Association of India (HAI).

Hotel companies said that receiving ‘infrastructure’ status will resolve a large number of the issues being faced by hotels and other hospitality companies. While the infrastructure industry status is available to hotel projects above ₹200 crore, several smaller hotel projects made at lower costs do not enjoy the perks of having the status.

HAI said the sector’s cascading effect on the economy is well documented. “An Infrastructure Status will also enable hotels to avail benefits of lower taxation, utility tariffs and simplified approval process for projects," it said.

Industry body Assocham added that the government must also endorse ease of doing business by establishing a single-window clearance for licenses and approvals required for new hotels.

Currently, there are over 20 key licences and about 100 total licenses and approvals that are required to set up a hotel. These include licences and approvals from the Ministry of Tourism, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, fire department, Pollution Control Board, municipal corporations, police, labour department, among others.

"A delay in receiving licenses defers a hotel's launch which further stresses cash flows and project funding for hotel projects. If there was a single window clearance mechanism which could be established in each state to enable ease of doing business for new hotels, enhance transparency and accord speedy approval, it would be best," said Kush Kapoor, chairman, National Tourism & Hospitality Council at Assocham and CEO of Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

He also sought simplification of tax structure for hotels.

Manbeer Choudhary, chairman and managing director of Jewels Group of Hotels that runs luxury heritage hotel brand, Noor Mahal Palace in Haryana, said the industry is looking at the upcoming Union Budget for relief and support for recovery. He said the industry isn’t seeking just big reforms and special packages. “There is a dire need to reconsider restrictions imposed every time when a pandemic wave comes and that this time the industry needs more protection and backing to survive and stay afloat," he said.

Hotels are also seeking review of GST rates. Any hotel room with declared tariffs above ₹7500 a night invites a GST of 28% while those between ₹2500 and ₹7499 invite an 18% GST rate.

"Revisiting the GST structure to reduce complexities would be a welcome move. Varied GST rates for different products and services create confusion. Also, easier loan facilities for MSMEs and subsidies would aid the recovering domestic businesses," Choudhary said.

Vineet Verma, executive director and CEO of Brigade Hospitality, which has 10 hotels including Sheraton Grand Bangalore and Holiday Inn Chennai OMR, said the impact on hospitality and tourism has been widespread and expected to be long lasting. “While both the center and state governments have tried to extend their support to some extent, the sectors need more long-term resuscitation measures in order to get back on track. A reduction in GST rates will help boost larger spends, infrastructure status to hotels, lower interest rates on borrowings and reduction in property taxes would be helpful," he said.

In its note to the finance ministry last week, HAI said that pre-pandemic, the hospitality industry contributed 9% to the country's GDP and employed nearly 4.5 crore people and provided livelihoods to around 16 crore people.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.