Even as India aims to be a developed nation by 2047, it has set itself an ambitious target of net zero emissions by 2070, reflecting its commitment to undertake serious yet measured climate action. As we go forward, the twin goals need to shape our economic policies in a manner that transition must be fair and equitable to all stakeholders, with a ‘leave-no-one-behind’ approach. The policies also need to accelerate the pace at which fossil fuel is being substituted by non-greenhouse-gas-emitting sources.