NEW DELHI : The Union budget to be presented on 1 February may propose a record 7,000 km of rail track electrification in FY23 as part of plans to achieve full electrification of broad gauge railway lines by December 2023.

According to a person privy to the development, the budget is also expected to retain the highest-ever allocation of close to ₹10,000 crore for electrification in FY23. This will enable the Central Organization for Railway Electrification to complete electrification work on at least 7,000 route km in FY23. More electrification work may also be taken up for completion during the year, as the target of 100% electrification has been advanced by three months to December 2023 from March in the following year.

Queries sent to the ministries of railways and finance on the matter remained unanswered at press time. But the person cited above said 100% electrification would be a priority during FY23, when the bulk of the work would be completed without pushing much work for the last year. This would mean that the planned 6,500 km for electrification in FY23 may be scaled up beyond 7,000 km.

The electrification of 7,000 km in FY23 will leave just 5,800 km for full electrification of the railways’ total broad gauge network of 64,689 km.

By the end of FY21, 45,881 km — that is, 71% of the broad gauge network— had been electrified. This is expected to reach over 56,881 km by March 2022. The rail budget for FY22 gave an outlay of ₹7,452 crore for electrification projects. In the last seven years, railways stepped up electrification work, finishing more than five times the work completed in the seven years before. A record 24,080 km (37% of broad gauge lines) have been electrified since 2014 against 4,337 km (7% of broad gauge lines) during 2007-14. Of the total 45,881 km electrified till March 2021, 34% has been electrified in just the last three years.

The railway ministry had earlier said that the total rail electrification would contribute to “net-zero" emissions by the year 2030 by drawing its entire electrical load from renewable energy. The target for the national transporter is also driven by this goal. Full electrification of the broad gauge system will not only help reduce emissions from diesel-run trains but would also result in annual savings on the fuel bill of about ₹13,500 crore. Even at around 75%, railways is saving close to ₹8,000 crore on its annual fuel bill.

Apart from the Central Organization for Railway Electrification, some electrification projects have been entrusted to other agencies also such as Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.

