Budget may propose record 7K km of track electrification

By the end of FY21, 45,881 km — that is, 71% of the broad gauge network— had been electrified. This is expected to reach over 56,881 km by March 2022. The rail budget for FY22 gave an outlay of ₹7,452 crore for electrification projects. In the last seven years, railways stepped up electrification work, finishing more than five times the work completed in the seven years before. A record 24,080 km (37% of broad gauge lines) have been electrified since 2014 against 4,337 km (7% of broad gauge lines) during 2007-14. Of the total 45,881 km electrified till March 2021, 34% has been electrified in just the last three years.