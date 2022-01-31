Budget should create a roadmap for sustainable growth for express logistics

Continued infrastructure development is another crucial aspect which will drive growth for express logistics in India. In a growing economy like India, there is an urgent need to bring underserved regions under the network of organised logistics services. Therefore, the government needs to maintain the pace of infrastructure development through initiatives like PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity. In addition, the budget can propose capital subsidies for logistics companies for constructing grade A warehouses in smaller towns so that express logistics can have a long runway for nationwide expansion. The country will make rapid progress towards becoming atma nirbhar or self-reliant and fuel entrepreneurial ambitions if the express distribution network becomes robust, efficient and cost-effective. In fact, the government can offer tax reliefs and subsidies to the private sector for developing logistics infrastructure.