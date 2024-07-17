Budget: Real challenge to climate action and energy transition is geopolitics
Summary
- For India, it makes sense to plan for a transition to an economy based progressively on renewable energy and cleaner sources of energy such as nuclear energy
Climate action, especially over the last decade, has moved to the centrestage of global political engagement. The momentum has been galvanized recently by the consensus at the United Nations-led 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) meeting in December 2023, where, for the first time since its inception in 1992, the need to “transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems" was acknowledged.