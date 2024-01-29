Budget to help India along energy switch journey
The interim budget in India, set to be presented on 1 February, may include revisions in taxes and duties on battery energy storage systems and green hydrogen supply chain components. This move would provide a boost to the growth of these sectors.
New Delhi: The Union Budget for fiscal year 2025 (FY25) is expected to emphasize India’s energy transition amid a continuing policy focus on renewable energy.
