Budget to incentivize green energy shift even as auto firms bat for more PLI sops

Budget proposals, aimed at supporting India’s commitment to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, could include incentives for the creation of EV infrastructure, fostering R&D and skill development in the sector, and an allocation for the National Green Hydrogen Mission announced in August last year
NEW DELHI :
The budget for fiscal year 2023 will likely lay out a roadmap for transitioning to green energy, two government officials said, even as auto manufacturers demanded that incentives be widened to boost the production of electric vehicles (EVs).
Budget proposals, aimed at supporting India’s commitment to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, could include incentives for the creation of EV infrastructure, fostering R&D and skill development in the sector, and an allocation for the National Green Hydrogen Mission announced in August last year, according to the two people cited above. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The auto sector, meanwhile, is batting for a wider and more inclusive PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme. Automakers have also been seeking an extension of the cut-off date to avail tax incentives to March 2025 from March 2023 as covid-related issues have delayed production.
“We’ve got strong policies already in place at the central and state levels that are good to create demand and to encourage manufacturing. But when it comes to the PLI scheme, our ask would be to make it more inclusive and wider to enable more EV makers to benefit from it. Currently, it is a highly selective scheme," Naveen Munjal, managing director of Hero Electric, told Mint.
The officials cited above, however, indicate that the purpose of the scheme is to create ‘Champion OEMs’ and to initiate a market shift. They say this makes it unlikely that there will be changes to the criteria required for manufacturers to be eligible for the scheme. These officials said the budget is also unlikely to incentivize the adoption of hybrid vehicles.
The Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (Acma) is looking to the budget to announce measures to increase capital investment in the components industry.
“Facilitating investments for capacity building in newer technologies and encouraging R&D and new product development will be steps in the right direction," said Sunjay Kapur, President, Acma.
Although demand for passenger cars has been resilient following the outbreak of covid, the two-wheeler market in India has been under pressure after the second wave. Sales of two-wheelers continued to see double-digit decline in December, after demand for entry-level of two-wheelers failed to revive.
“From a two-wheeler perspective, over two-thirds of our customers have average monthly incomes of less than ₹50,000 and this segment has got considerably weakened in the last two years. Measures to increase disposable income and bolster confidence in this segment of the population will manifest in demand improvement for us," Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, told Mint.
