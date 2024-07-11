Can Budget 2024 pave the way for easier MSME loans?
The country is abuzz with expectations for Budget 2024, eagerly awaiting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation on July 23rd. Ahead of Budget 2024, there is a strong consensus among MSME stakeholders for significant reforms. Key expectations include increasing the credit guarantee fund for MSMEs.There is also a push for interest subvention schemes to lower borrowing costs, aiming to address liquidity challenges faced by MSMEs. Improving digital infrastructure is highlighted as crucial for expediting loan processing and reducing the high rejection rates of loan applications.