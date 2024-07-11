Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jul 11 2024 11:20:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.95 1.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 344.20 -0.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,604.00 -1.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 379.60 -0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,020.40 1.49%
Business News/ Budget / Budget Expectations/  Can Budget 2024 pave the way for easier MSME loans?
BackBack

Can Budget 2024 pave the way for easier MSME loans?

Livemint

The country eagerly awaits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 presentation on July 23rd. MSME stakeholders expect reforms, including increased credit guarantee funds and interest subvention schemes, to address liquidity challenges

India eagerly awaits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 presentation on July 23rd.Premium
India eagerly awaits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 presentation on July 23rd.

The country is abuzz with expectations for Budget 2024, eagerly awaiting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation on July 23rd. Ahead of Budget 2024, there is a strong consensus among MSME stakeholders for significant reforms. Key expectations include increasing the credit guarantee fund for MSMEs.There is also a push for interest subvention schemes to lower borrowing costs, aiming to address liquidity challenges faced by MSMEs. Improving digital infrastructure is highlighted as crucial for expediting loan processing and reducing the high rejection rates of loan applications.

Atif Shamsi, CEO & Founder at OuchCart, anticipates significant measures to ease MSME financing in Budget 2024-25. He calls for enhancing the credit guarantee fund for micro and small enterprises to 3 lakh crore or more, potentially unlocking 4.5 lakh crore in additional credit. Shamsi emphasizes reducing interest costs on MSME loans (11-14%) through interest subvention schemes and implementing a risk-based lending model. He also expects an expanded digital infrastructure to improve loan processing efficiency and reduce the 40% rejection rate.

Other stakeholders share similar expectations:

Hariom Seth, Founder of Tagglabs, seeks increased allocation for the Fund of Funds for Startups to 15,000 crore and initiatives like PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 for MSME workforce development.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President of the Indian Plumbing Association, hopes to extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme and enhance MSME digital accessibility.

 

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO of Saraf Furniture, proposes scaling up schemes like PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman for traditional artisans and fostering fintech-bank partnerships.

Delphin Varghese, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at AdCounty Media praises the government’s 22,137.95 crore allocation in the interim budget 2024 to empower MSMEs globally.

Samin Gupta, Director at Premier Roadlines, expects infrastructure enhancement to boost logistics efficiency and reduce costs.

Together, these expectations underscore the need for robust financial support, technological advancement, and policy reform to bolster the MSME sector in India.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Jul 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue