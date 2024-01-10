Can FM Nirmala Sitharman's Budget 2024 revive consumer spending and retail footfall?
Experts expect Union Budget 2024 to offer tax breaks and incentives to revive consumer spending and boost retail footfall, including raising personal income tax slabs and introducing temporary tax holidays.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Narendra Modi's government interim budget on 1 February 2024, just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. What will be the focus of Union Budget 2024? The budget presented will be for vote-on-account, which means that no major announcements will be made. The consolidated budget for 2024 will be announced after the results of the elections are declared.