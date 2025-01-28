Capex target should be set at 3.1% of GDP

What about spending of the state governments? The allocation for the 50-year interest free capex loan to the states has been ramped up multifold to ₹1.5 trillion in FY25 from the modest ₹11,800 crore in FY21, the first year of its introduction. However, its utilisation has been tepid this year, at ₹60,100 crore up to November 2024. In our view, the outlay for this scheme could be kept unchanged at ₹1.5 trillion in FY26, similar to the budget estimate for FY25. However, we expect a relatively larger proportion of this amount to be made ‘untied’ relative to that in FY25, given the subdued offtake in this amount so far. This would augment the states’ capacity to spend on sectors such as water supply and sanitation, roads and bridges, irrigation, energy and health, based on their individual priorities.