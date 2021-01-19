Centre may allocate 10,000 cr for new duty drawback scheme

Pillai said RoDTEP is still work in progress and initially exporters should not expect to get what they wish for because most companies don’t even maintain the data for how much tax they pay. “That creates problem for calculations. Now that companies are aware, in the next couple of years, it will get fine tuned and the rates will only go up. For the industry, whatever they get is a bonus because they are assured of getting it year after year," he added.