Centre may extend infra tag to tourism, realty

The Hotel Association of India (HAI) has asked the finance ministry to accord the infrastructure industry status to the hospitality sector. K.B. Kachru, vice-president of HAI, said that currently, the hospitality sector pays an interest of around 11%, which can be far lower if it gets the infrastructure tag. Noting that the tourism sector suffers from a gap in world-class infrastructure development in the country’s tourism destinations, HAI said that the gap can be bridged by encouraging investments in the hotel sector by giving infrastructure status for all hotel investments. It has been recommended to declare hotels of above ₹25 crore capital expenditure (excluding land) as infrastructure.