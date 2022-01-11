Centre plans tax sops for startups

India’s total export in services in April-December stood at $178.81 billion, and the target is to grow this to more than $230 billion. An easier tax regime is likely to drive the sector’s growth by encouraging consolidation. Startups that have mushroomed in India in recent years would also gain. As the startup ecosystem in India gains maturity, it is seen that such entities are looking to grow through organic and inorganic means. Inorganic growth through mergers, acquisitions and business reorganizations have advantages such as consolidation of the market, meaningful competition and greater employment opportunities.