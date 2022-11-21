Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government should stick to the fiscal deficit target laid out for this fiscal year and focus on privatising state-run companies, India's top industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in a statement on 21 November.

The CII in the first pre-Budget meeting with the Union Finance Minister Narmala Sitharaman suggested that the upcoming Budget 2023 should adhere to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the current year.

The industry body was also of the opinion that the government should aim to reduce it to 6 per cent of GDP next year.

"The government has started the process of making the federal budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, and will likely present it on Feb. 1," CII said, adding, "There should be aggressive focus on privatization."

Apart from this, the CII also suggested that the Budget 2023 should also increase capital expenditure to 10 trillion rupees from this year's estimated 7.5 trillion rupees.

Earlier on 1 November, Mint reported that the Centre’s fiscal deficit hit 37 per cent of the budget target for the year in the first half of 2022-23, led by sharp growth in capital expenditure and buoyant tax revenues.

Data by the controller general of accounts released showed that the gap between the government’s revenue and expenditure at ₹6.19 trillion during the April-September period is 17.6 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year.

Data also showed that the fiscal deficit in the six months ended 30 September is 37.3 per cent of the budget target of ₹16.6 trillion for the year to 31 March, as against 35 per cent reached during the corresponding period last year. The fiscal deficit for September at ₹78,248 crore is 33 per cent higher than the same month last year.

The government has been struggling to privatise state-run firms and had to put on hold some of its earlier plans, including selling one of the flagship oil refiners Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd.

FM Sitharaman in 2020 had announced plans to privatise most state-run companies, including banks, miners and insurers. But, besides selling Air India to conglomerate Tata Group, the Modi government has not been able to privatise any major firms.

With Reuters inputs.