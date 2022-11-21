Centre should stick to 6.4% fiscal deficit target for FY23, urges CII2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 06:10 PM IST
- The industry body was also of the opinion that the government should aim to reduce it to 6 per cent of GDP next year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government should stick to the fiscal deficit target laid out for this fiscal year and focus on privatising state-run companies, India's top industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in a statement on 21 November.