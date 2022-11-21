Centre should stick to 6.4% fiscal deficit target for FY23, urges CII

Data also showed that the fiscal deficit in the six months ended 30 September is 37.3 per cent of the budget target of ₹16.6 trillion for the year to 31 March, as against 35 per cent reached during the corresponding period last year. The fiscal deficit for September at ₹78,248 crore is 33 per cent higher than the same month last year.

