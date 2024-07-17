Budget
Holistic climate resilience strategies will be key to empowering people
Amit Kapoor , Shivani Kowadkar 5 min read 17 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- The question that needs to be raised is: Does the age-old concept of welfare in times that are drastically different and ever-changing really allow people to fare well?
This is part of a special series of articles by the country's foremost voices, ahead of Union Budget 2024, aiming to draw attention to the critical reforms that can help India in its journey to become a developed nation by 2047.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less