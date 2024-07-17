Holistic climate resilience strategies will be key to empowering people

The question that needs to be raised is: Does the age-old concept of welfare in times that are drastically different and ever-changing really allow people to fare well? The idea of welfare needs to go beyond providing a mere buffer during tough times. The goal is not just to provide safety nets, but to create conditions that make citizens not require safety nets in the first place. The latter is the real task. The task of reimagining welfare is precisely to emphasize the latter. India is going through interesting times. Its people have demonstrated a desire for change. In this context of redefining welfare, how and what should the Indian state change? What then should state and local governments focus on?