Common Man's Guide: StockGro founder Ajay Lakhotia reveals key Budget insights

As the Interim Budget 2024 is set to be announced on February 1, the anticipation resonates not only within the financial sectors but also among the common taxpayers.

In the midst of this fervor, StockGro, a social investment platform founded by Ajay Lakhotia in January 2020, stands as a guiding light. Lakhotia shared his perspective on the upcoming budget, dissecting its impact on the average citizen's financial journey.

Lakhotia also debunked myths around the budget, connecting the dots between budgetary decisions and the daily essentials that form the fabric of our lives.

In the following excerpts, the founder elucidates the essence of the budget, demystifying its complexities and sheds light on crucial areas to watch. If you are curious about how the upcoming budget will shape the financial landscape and, in turn, affect you, then dive right in.

How true is the perception that a budget means nothing for the common man?

Ajay Lakhotia: Nahi, aisa nahi hai (No, it’s not true). Think about this – what are the three most important things in our life – first, roti (food), second, kapda (clothes), and third, makaan (shelter). And then there are more important things – Instagram profile, number of followers, number of likes. So, anything that impacts this should be important to us.

With the budget, all the influencers will now be putting out posts, then the like count will increase, and then the number of followers will increase.

But let’s look at more real things – budget also influences everything from how much we pay for our groceries, fuel for our car, to how much taxes we pay, and more importantly, how much subsidies each and every industry gets.

So, it is actually very important for every common man to understand the impact of the budget on them.

What really is the budget?

Ajay Lakhotia: Think of the Indian Government as the largest venture capitalist deciding where to invest the capital for the long term. In fact, it is the largest investor in the economy – redistributing the capital to the sectors for economic growth. In short, every year the government plans its financial goals by trying to balance its income and investments. For every Rs. 100 that the government earns about Rs. 30 comes from income & corporation tax, another Rs.30 comes from borrowings, Rs. 28 comes from

GST, customs &excise duty, and 12 from other sources! From this 18 percent goes to States for planning their expenses, 20 percent goes on interest payments, on the borrowings, and after other expenses approximately 17 percent is used for central government schemes and another 45% on pensions, subsidies & other commissions.

Doesn’t this seem more like spending than earning?

Ajay Lakhotia: That is true. In most of the fast-growing economies like India, the revenue is often less than the expenditure leading to what we call a deficit situation, or in our startup language we call it the cash burn at the end of the year i.e. your spend is more than your income. But in recent years the government has done an excellent job in reducing this deficit, reaching almost break even.

So what should we be tracking in this budget?

Ajay Lakhotia: First and foremost, tax reforms. Any changes in the slabs of the tax rate which would have a direct impact on one - savings, second - investments, and third - your own spending patterns.

Secondly, we should very closely track the savings schemes. The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, which was announced last year, gave women a 7.5 per cent interest rate on their savings.

Next, you must watch out for any changes in the GST rates which may make some of our pending purchases more expensive, say electronics, cars, and travel. But more importantly, track the sectors that the government is trying to promote through incentives and subsidies because this is where all our investment opportunities are hidden.

How do you suggest the common man should navigate the complexities of the budget before planning their investments?

Ajay Lakhotia: Before planning your investments you must analyse the sectors, pick the right stocks, and then test your strategies. Sounds like hard work, but luckily

StockGro is already doing it for you. We are making the budget insights so simple that every common man and woman would be able to relate to it and use it for their benefit. You can enjoy all these benefits and more on the StockGro app without paying anything.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of StockGro by HT Brand Studio.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!