Covid-19 turns to economic crisis: Will India heal its health budget

NEW DELHI: As economies around the world bear the brunt of a health crisis, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there is expectation that India's long under-funded healthcare sector will get a boost when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presents the Union Budget for 2021 on Monday.

The pandemic strained the Indian healthcare system, characterised by stressed infrastructure, limited diagnostic capacities, and constrained manpower. While healthcare workers and other frontline warriors managed the crisis well, it has prompted a rethink in government circles about the need to be better prepared for such events.

“...Even in best of times the countries expenditure towards healthcare has been dismal and expecting government to apply a magic wand in distress is asking for too much. This coupled with additional spending required for covid vaccination, will leave little freedom for the government to spend towards long term healthcare improvements," said Himanshu Sikka, lead - health, nutrition & WASH - an international healthcare development consultancy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promising to increase healthcare spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025 compared with 1.15% as of now, but the sector has always received minimal funds year after year.

Last year's budget allocated Rs69,000 crore to the sector, of which Rs6,400 crore was for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). In 2019-20, the allocation was at Rs62,659.12 crore, up from Rs52,800 crore a year ago.

Health and economy experts believe the budget may focus on public private partnerships (PPP) and local manufacturers, tweaking of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) options to attract private sector investors especially in tier-2 and 3 cities. It will also likely focus on strengthening indigenous manufacturing of medical devices and PPEs, drugs, raw material, among others.

"...The real ask for the finance minister is to create the ground conditions that can bring is investment into the sector. Whether the budget delivers that or not, will define the future of healthcare in the country," said Sikka.

According to a Central Bureau of Health Intelligence report in 2017-18, India spends less than some of its neighbours, such as Bhutan (2.5%) and Sri Lanka (1.6%) for its healthcare.

“No doubt India should step up public investment on health comparable to nations with similar per capita GDP. Further, private sector participation in manufacturing of medical equipment, drugs research may be encouraged through alternative arrangements- tax concessions, import duty relaxations and viability gap funding which is direct budgetary support. This will enhance employment as well as generate revenue apart from health sector direct benefits," said Dr Sarit Rout, additional professor, Indian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneshwar (IIPHB).

In an ASSOCHAM-Primus Partners survey, which covered over 550 participants, 39.7% cent respondents said healthcare will get the highest priority in resource allocation and policy support.

“A significant increase in the public expenditure is inevitable. The pandemic has taught us there are no choices other than large scale public investment in building primary health centres, hospitals at the district, state capital level," said Deepak Sood, secretary general, ASSOCHAM. "...As has been stated in the Economic Survey, there is a strong feeling within the government to raise public expenditure on healthcare three-fold from 1% of GDP to 3% of GDP."

