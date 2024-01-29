Credibility has been a highlight of India’s budgets
The government's interim budget may not include policy announcements, but it is important to consider its fiscal policy goals. The economy aims to achieve a $5 trillion GDP and sustainable growth.
As per indications, this is likely to be an interim budget, though there is no constitutional provision to present an interim budget before a general election. Thus, this budget is likely to focus on the accounting perspective to keep the government running and any major fiscal decisions will be postponed to the new government. However, in recent years, the government has been making most of the important announcements beyond the scope of the budget.