Credibility has been a highlight of India’s budgets

As per indications, this is likely to be an interim budget, though there is no constitutional provision to present an interim budget before a general election. Thus, this budget is likely to focus on the accounting perspective to keep the government running and any major fiscal decisions will be postponed to the new government. However, in recent years, the government has been making most of the important announcements beyond the scope of the budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even as the interim budget may be devoid of policy announcements, it is important to look at the budget from the lens of what the government would want to achieve from a fiscal policy standpoint, that drives the economy towards “Amrit Kaal" and achieving the $5 trillion gross domestic product (GDP) mark. On the surface, the economic landscape appears conducive. There has been adequate press on the resilience of the Indian economy and its high growth performance of 7.3% for fiscal year 2024 (FY24). Importantly, the growth-inflation mix is better now than in FY23 with growth holding up and inflation within the target band. However, it should not be forgotten that the fiscal is also absorbing some of the inflation risks that have arisen in the food sector.

However, scratch the surface and there could be some concerns emerging on the growth front, in terms of its quality. This could have implications for future consumption and tax generation capacity of the economy, essential to provide for the evolving expenditure structure of the economy. Notably, one big support to the economy during covid and even after that has been the government’s capital expenditure. Advance estimates on GDP recently released show that the share of consumption has dropped while the share of capital formation has increased in FY24 vis-à-vis FY23. As per the budget estimate for the current fiscal year, the ratio of the Union government’s capital expenditure to revenue expenditure was budgeted at 29%, significantly higher than 14% in FY21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The extent to which the share of expenditure can tilt in favour of capital spending in future years is questionable as the pressure on revenue expenditure is also evident. The interest payments bill has steadily crept up and is currently at around 3.6% of GDP. As a percentage of total expenditure, interest payments are at 24% in FY24 compared to 19% in FY21. The subsidy burden from the food sector also warrants attention: to alleviate the impact of food prices on the lower-income segments of the population, the government has announced free foodgrains to subscribers of the Public Distribution System, thus adding to the food subsidy bill.

The government has rarely missed its budget predictions, thereby enhancing the credibility of its budget-making process. And this credibility needs to be followed even more strictly in the future years, given that India gets included in the JPMorgan Bond Index from June, which is expected to bring in nearly $20-22 billion of additional flows through the bond market. The pressure on the government is to adhere to the targets of fiscal consolidation it has laid out, that of achieving a 4.5% gross fiscal deficit (GFD) to GDP ratio by FY26. Our calculations show that the government would credibly achieve the 5.9% target for FY24. This implies that the government will need to demonstrate a consolidation of 1.4% over the next two years, or 0.7% annually. Hence, logically the government would need to target a GFD/GDP of 5.2% for FY25.

Here is the risk of attempting any sharp contraction. Private consumption is still not probably up to the mark. And, despite hopes and wishes for a private investment recovery, it is likely to continue to lag given the uncertain demand outlook globally and domestically. Thus, the government will probably have to continue to sustain the boost to the economy through its capital expenditures. In this, it will also have to be mindful of the public debt to GDP ratio of around 85% and borrowing to spend may not be a feasible option. This implies that the government would need to exhibit caution and judiciousness in its spending strategy—especially on the revenue side. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The difficult choice would be to stick to its social objective of “leave no one behind". While the endeavour would be to continue to plug physical infrastructure gaps, the need of the hour is also to provide a push to productivity via increasing spends on education, healthcare, and research and development. This is crucial, as India’s demographic dividend may now be in its final phase, and failing to capitalize on this opportunity could have catastrophic consequences. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Indranil Pan is chief economist at Yes Bank.

