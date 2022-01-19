"India's approach to crypto regulations has undergone a significant rethink over the past few years, and this year we can expect more nuance and clarity. The budget session this year would shed more light on the next steps in developing regulations, if not table and discuss the bill itself in the parliament. A crypto regulation will have to focus on identifying, monitoring and managing risks in the ecosystem," said Vaibhav Kakkar, Partner, Saraf & Partners.

