Budget
P.C. Mohanan: Tapping data to define the India story
P.C. Mohanan 7 min read 17 Jul 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
- To be able to claim ‘developed’ status, India needs to ensure the world trusts its developmental statistics. That requires an overhaul of how India collects, processes, treats and reacts to data
This is part of a special series of articles by the country's foremost voices, ahead of Union Budget 2024, aiming to draw attention to the critical reforms that can help India in its journey to become a developed nation by 2047.
